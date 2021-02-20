Foreign Secretary condemns shooting of protesters in Myanmar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Foreign Secretary has condemned the shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar as “beyond the pale” after local media reported two were killed by riot police.

Dominic Raab said the UK will consider “further action” against those “crushing democracy” and “choking dissent”.

Local media said riot police fired live rounds in Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, on Saturday.

They said one victim was shot in the head and died at the scene while another was shot in the chest and died en route to hospital. Several other serious injuries were reported.

The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale. We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy & choking dissent. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 20, 2021

Protesters have taken to the streets this month after the military took over and detained the nation’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi following her party’s landslide victory in November’s elections.

Mr Raab said: “The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale.

“We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy & choking dissent.”

The UK on Thursday said it had imposed asset freezes and travel bans on three generals in Myanmar’s military regime in response to human rights violations.

Alongside the sanctions, the Government has put in place further safeguards to prevent UK aid money indirectly supporting the military government following this month’s coup.

New measures are also being taken to stop UK businesses working with Myanmar’s military.