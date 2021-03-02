Ellis becomes Attorney General as Braverman’s maternity cover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Suella Braverman has become the first Cabinet-level minister to go on maternity leave after the law was changed to allow her to do so.

She has been designated Minister on Leave (Attorney General) during her six months of maternity leave.

Her role as Attorney General will be filled by Michael Ellis, who has been promoted from Solicitor General.

Suella Braverman is expecting her second child (Luciana Guerra/PA)

His replacement is Lucy Frazer, who was in the Ministry of Justice.

A Downing Street statement said: “The Prime Minister gives the Attorney General his very best wishes for her maternity leave and looks forward to welcoming her back in the autumn.”

Mr Ellis and Ms Frazer have been appointed to their roles during Ms Braverman’s leave.

She was only able to take time off from her ministerial position after the Ministerial and Other Maternity Allowances Act was passed by Parliament on Monday.

Before the passage of the legislation Ms Braverman would have had to resign if she wanted to take time off with her baby.