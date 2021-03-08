In Pictures: Excited children go back to school

Millions of pupils in England have returned to school for the first time in two months as part of the first stage of lockdown easing.
Professor Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said schools are “absolutely” safe for children to return to, as surveys showed that even secondary school pupils are far less likely than adults to contract or transmit coronavirus.
