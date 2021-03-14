Mayor calls for independent probe into Met’s actions at Sarah Everard vigil

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for an independent investigation into the Metropolitan Police’s actions at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard, after Dame Cressida Dick, he said, failed to provide him with a satisfactory explanation.

Mr Khan said he would be asking HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and the Independent Office for Police Conduct to look into the events on Saturday night, after officers clashed with crowds who gathered to remember the 33-year-old on Clapham Common.

He said the scenes at the vigil were “completely unacceptable”, despite having received assurances from Scotland Yard last week that it would be policed “sensitively”.

My full statement following my meeting with the Met Commissioner to discuss the policing of the vigil on Clapham Common last night: pic.twitter.com/lagvqVNSDf — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 14, 2021

“In my view, this was not the case,” he said.

Mr Khan said: “I asked the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner to come into City Hall today to give me an explanation of yesterday’s events and the days leading up to them.

“I am not satisfied with the explanation they have provided.

“I will now be asking Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) to conduct a full independent investigation of events yesterday evening and in previous days.

“I am also asking the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate the actions of police officers yesterday evening.

“It is vital that these events are not allowed to undermine the powerful calls since Sarah’s murder for meaningful action to finally stop men inflicting violence on women.

“It was clear before yesterday that there isn’t adequate trust and confidence from women and girls in the police and criminal justice system more widely.

“Further steps must now be taken to address this.”