MP returns to Parliament for first time since completing cancer treatment

Conservative former minister Tracey Crouch has returned to parliament after completing her last radiotherapy treatment.

Ms Crouch announced in June last year that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Making her first appearance in person in the House of Commons since her treatment on Tuesday, Ms Crouch was welcomed back by deputy speaker Nigel Evans who said it was “fantastic to see you back in the House of Commons where you belong”.

Tracey Crouch has finished her radiotherapy (Parliamentlive.tv)

She had been working remotely during the pandemic while undergoing treatment.

Ms Crouch appeared in the Commons in support of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill and said the Government does “need to do more to protect women and girls”.

The Chatham and Aylesford MP continued: “It is unfortunate that recent events have overshadowed the good intention of the copious measures in this Bill and I share the view of those in here and outside that we do need to do more to protect women and girls.

“Why should we be afraid to walk somewhere or even exercise after dark? But rather than try and kill off this Bill, we should be working cross-party to strengthen it for that end.”

Ding ding ding…had my last radiotherapy and I'm all done. A massive thank you to the incredible team at MTW & my family/friends for their support throughout. Early diagnosis = better outcomes so check your bits & bobbins & see a GP if your worried. Off now to max out on life 😁 pic.twitter.com/qF4Lu7SFHA — Tracey Crouch (@tracey_crouch) February 16, 2021

After promising to face her treatment “with my studs up”, the former sports minister kept people informed of her progress on social media, sharing updates as well as light-hearted comments about her newly-shaved head.

In February, she shared a selfie outside the Kent Oncology Centre shaking an emoji bell, which is often rung by people completing cancer treatment, and said she was “off now to max out on life”.