UK criticises ‘new low’ in Myanmar with children said to be among dozens killed

by Press Association
March 27 2021, 3.27pm Updated: March 27 2021, 4.03pm
Demonstrators scatter as police fire tear gas during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar (AP)
Security forces in Myanmar have been accused of opening fire on armed civilians, killing dozens of innocent people, including children, in a bloody crackdown on the annual armed forces day.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the regime had hit a “new low” on Saturday as soldiers and police sought to suppress protests in the deadliest day since last month’s military coup.

An independent researcher in Yangon put the death toll at 100, with the bloodshed having spread over more than two dozen cities and towns.

The slaughter provoked an international outcry, with the British ambassador among the diplomatic missions raising concerns that children are among the dead.

Mr Raab said: “Today’s killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low.

“We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy.”

