PM chooses not attend Philip’s funeral because of coronavirus guest limits

Boris Johnson will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to allow for the attendance of as many family members as possible during coronavirus restrictions, No 10 has said.

The Prime Minister was understood to have been expected to attend the ceremony for Philip by the royals, but offered to step aside with the number of guests allowed limited to 30.

Details of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Funeral have been announced. The service will take place: ◾️on Saturday 17 April 2021 ◾️at 3pm ◾️in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Find out more: https://t.co/jjzBksqxeu pic.twitter.com/8tj5oBJPQn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

The duke’s funeral will take place in Windsor Castle on April 17, but it will be unlike typical royal send-offs, with the public being told to stay away because of the pandemic.

A No 10 spokesman said: “As a result of the Coronavirus regulations, only 30 people can attend the funeral of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“The Prime Minister has throughout wanted to act in accordance with what is best for the royal household, and so to allow for as many family members as possible will not be attending the funeral on Saturday”.