Ex-Myanmar ambassador facing eviction as passport made ‘invalid’

The ousted Myanmar ambassador to the UK has revealed that his passport has been made “invalid”, as he faces possible eviction from his London residence.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said he and his family have packed their belongings after he was told by embassy staff to leave the ambassadorial residence by Friday.

Mr Minn was locked out of the embassy in Mayfair, central London, after it was allegedly seized by junta loyalists on April 7.

Speaking from behind the padlocked gates of his residence in Hampstead, north-west London, Mr Minn said he was not sure whether he was going to be evicted on Friday and was waiting for embassy staff to arrive.

Asked where he would go if he is evicted, he said: “I don’t have any papers yet.

“If I get the papers, I’ll decide.

“I don’t have documents, and my passport is already invalid so I need some papers.”

Asked whether he will have to go back to Myanmar, he said: “Who knows?”

The former diplomat said he will give more details “later” on what support the UK Government is giving him.

Kyaw Zwar Minn said his passport has been made ‘invalid’ (Ian West/PA)

Mr Minn had called for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s elected leader who was detained in the wake of the military seizing power in a coup on February 1, a move which has sparked weeks of protests and a retaliation from the regime, resulting in bloodshed.

Myanmar’s military has since violently cracked down on opponents, with security forces reportedly killing hundreds of protesters and bystanders.