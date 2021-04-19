Backlash from fans against plans for European Super League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Football fans have expressed their anger at plans for the European Super League with one group staging a protest outside Old Trafford on Monday afternoon.

Around a dozen football fans gathered outside Manchester United’s stadium with signs to show their opposition to the plans.

Crowd outside Old Trafford protesting against the European Super League (Gemma Bradley/PA)

Andrew Clark, 22, a residential support worker from Urmston said: “I think it is an absolute cash grab.

“I think that it disrespects and ignores all other football clubs out there and it puts us (Manchester United) on a pedestal and says ‘we are better than you just because we have a lot more money’.

“I think it’s come down to greed rather than actually wanting to play any football.”

Colin Bradley, 62, a bricklayer from Stretford and a lifelong Manchester United supporter said: “It is an absolute land grab from a lot of wealthy people who have no passion for football, they don’t care about this club or any other club, they just care about making money.

“They are here for their own interests, not for ours.”

He added: “The rest of the league teams in England are being abandoned by the rich, in favour of more money.”

(Left) Jacob Ward, 21 and (Right) Dean Heslin, 30, football fans protesting outside Old Trafford against the European Super League (Gemma Bradley/PA)

Jacob Ward, 21, a student living in Manchester said: “It is just going to rip the heart out of football.”

He added: “They don’t really care what the majority of fans are thinking, as long as people are still coming and watching, and people are still paying them to watch the games.”