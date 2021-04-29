Johnson visited Covid Memorial Wall ‘under the cover of darkness’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson went to the National Covid Memorial Wall for “quiet reflection” after campaigners for bereaved families criticised the “visit under cover of darkness”.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice accused the Prime Minister of trying to dodge relatives of those who have died during the crisis by visiting the memorial late on Tuesday.

But No 10 defended Mr Johnson’s “private” visit to the site opposite the Houses of Parliament as being for “quiet reflection”, and said he “offers his deepest condolences” to those who have lost a loved one.

His official spokesman told reporters the Prime Minister, before this week’s memorial visit, had met with “a number” of families mourning loved ones who had died after contracting the virus.

The Covid campaign group is considering legal action against the Government as it demands ministers set a date for an independent, judge-led inquiry into the crisis.

Sincerity would have been giving the respect to families that invited him to the memorial in writing back to their invite. Sincerity would have been meeting those who created the memorial. Sincerity would have been to #WalkTheWall with those who had lost loved ones. https://t.co/YLN3jMPNgM — Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK (@CovidJusticeUK) April 29, 2021

Co-founder Matt Fowler said: “For weeks we’ve asked him to come to the wall and meet bereaved families. He’s refused to even acknowledge our request.

“Then, the day after it’s revealed he said he’d let ‘bodies pile high’, he makes a late evening visit under cover of darkness, just so that he can dodge meeting bereaved families.

“This is a cynical and insincere move that is deeply hurtful. Our invitation for him to walk the wall with families who’ve lost loved ones is still open, and we await a response.”

Mr Johnson has denied saying he would rather let “bodies pile high” than impose a third coronavirus lockdown.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman denied that Mr Johnson chose the late hour of his visit to avoid having to meet members of the virus bereavement group.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister had met a number of bereaved families before visiting the memorial wall (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The Downing Street spokesman said: “No, he went on Tuesday evening for a private visit.

“As many others have done, he visited the memorial wall in private for quiet reflection.

“The Prime Minister has spoken to a number of families bereaved by Covid, both in person and virtually.

“With regard to the Bereaved Families for Justice group, the Prime Minister has said he is happy to meet them at an appropriate time to do so and once the legal proceedings have concluded.”

Separately, a No 10 spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister offers his deepest condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one during this very difficult pandemic.”