Prime Minister scoops ice cream as he visits wet and windy Wales

Boris Johnson was greeted by wind and rain as he visited South Wales for the final week of the Welsh Parliament election campaign.

The Prime Minister stopped off in the town of Barry, in the Vale of Glamorgan, on Monday to join the constituency’s Conservative Party candidate Matt Smith.

Despite blustery winds and rain, Mr Johnson, who wore a Welsh flag face mask, took the opportunity to scoop himself an ice cream from Marco’s Cafe on Barry Island.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside campaigner Joe Kidd (left), Conservative Party candidate Matt Smith and councillor Janice Charles (Matthew Horwood/PA)

His visit, which was part of the Welsh Conservative Party’s Senedd election campaign, took place as Covid-19 restrictions were further eased across Wales.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools reopened on May 3, while organised children’s indoor activities and indoor adult fitness classes also resumed.

The Welsh Government said the changes meant Wales will have moved to Alert Level 3.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Matthew Horwood/PA)

The next review of the coronavirus restrictions in Wales is due by May 13, which will take place after the Senedd elections on May 6.

The Met Office warned that coastal areas in South Wales could see gusts of up to 65mph from midday on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.