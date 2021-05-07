Saturday, May 8th 2021 Show Links
Key election results at a glance

By Press Association
May 7 2021, 6.07pm Updated: May 7 2021, 9.59pm
Votes being counted for the Scottish Parliamentary elections at the P&J Live/TECA, Aberdeen (PA)
Here are some of the key results from the Super Thursday elections:

– The Conservatives won the Hartlepool by-election, with Jill Mortimer seizing the seat from Labour with a majority of 6,940.

– Tory Ben Houchen was re-elected as Tees Valley mayor by a landslide on the first count, taking almost 73% of the vote.

– Labour’s Ros Jones was re-elected Doncaster mayor while Joanne Anderson became Liverpool’s first black female mayor.

– With results available from 74 out of 143 councils, the Conservatives had a net gain of six authorities and 158 seats, and Labour a net loss of four authorities and 156 seats.

England mayoral elections 2021
(PA Graphics)

– In Scotland, the SNP gained East Lothian from Labour and Ayr and Edinburgh Central from the Tories.

– After 48 results in the Scottish Parliamentary contest, 39 went to the SNP, four to Liberal Democrats, three to the Tories and two to Labour.

– In Wales, after 38 seats had been declared Labour had 25, the Conservatives eight and Plaid Cymru five.

