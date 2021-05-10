What can we expect from the Queen’s Speech?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

The Government will set out its legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session in the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday.

These are the measures which have already been confirmed or are expected:

– Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. Ministers have confirmed they will bring back the bill – giving police in England and Wales greater powers to shut down protests – after it was shelved in the last session amid violent protests in some parts of the country.

– Environment Bill. Also confirmed is the commitment to set new, legally-binding environmental targets in the run-up to the international Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow at the end of year.

An easing of planning rules is expected in an attempt to boost housebuilding (Joe Giddens/PA)

– Adult social care. Boris Johnson promised reform when he entered Downing Street in 2019 but the Government has yet to put forward proposals. However, Michael Gove insisted at the weekend that there will be a specific plan which will be “heading for the statute books” by the end of the year.

– A Health and Care Bill is expected to implement planned changes to the the structure of NHS England.

– A planning bill is expected to ease controls in England as part of a concerted drive to boost housebuilding.

– A Skills and Post-16 Education Bill is expected as part of the Government’s “levelling up” agenda with the promise of a “lifetime skills guarantee”.

– A Sovereign Borders Bill is expected to overhaul the asylum system in an attempt to deter migrants from crossing the Channel.

New asylum rules are expected in an attempt to deter migrants crossing the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

– An Elections Integrity Bill is expected to require voters to produce proof of their identity when voting in elections.

– Fixed-term Parliaments Act repeal. Ministers have said they will scrap the 2011 legislation brought in by the former coalition government and restore the prerogative power to call early general elections.

– A Building Safety Bill is expected to bring in a new system of safety regulations and inspections for buildings under construction in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

– Legislation is expected to limit future prosecutions of British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles. Reports suggest it may also cover paramilitaries.

– An Animal Sentience Bill will give animals “with a backbone” the “right” to have their feelings recognised in law.

– An Animals Abroad Bill is expected to ban the import of trophies from animal hunting while a Kept Animals Bill will stop live animal exports and ban families from keeping primates as pets.