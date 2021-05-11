Lex Greensill to be questioned over firm’s collapse and lobbying

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scandal-hit financier Lex Greensill will be questioned by MPs over the collapse of his firm and the lobbying controversy centred on former prime minister David Cameron.

MPs on the cross-party Treasury Committee will quiz the boss on Tuesday afternoon on the demise of Greensill Capital, which jeopardised 5,000 steelmaking jobs in the UK.

The committee’s inquiry is also investigating how Mr Cameron lobbied Chancellor Rishi Sunak over access to Government-backed coronavirus loans for Greensill.

Mr Cameron will appear before the Commons committee on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ahead of his appearance, the MPs are expected to publish correspondence received from the subjects of the inquiry after they were issued with a series of questions.

Mr Cameron, who was employed as an adviser to Greensill after leaving Government, will appear before the Commons committee on Thursday.

A series of investigations is under way into the role the Conservative played in securing Whitehall access for Mr Greensill.

Among the demands, committee chairman Mel Stride requested a full timeline of contacts that Treasury officials and ministers had with Mr Cameron and other Greensill representatives

The senior Tory MP also asked Mr Cameron to share the full texts he sent the Chancellor, which the Treasury has declined to publish.