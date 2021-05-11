Minister backs Dame Vera Lynn memorial on White Cliffs of Dover

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A campaign for a memorial to Dame Vera Lynn on the White Cliffs of Dover has received Government support.

Culture minister Matt Warman told MPs he “looks forward” to the day when a statue is in place to commemorate the singer, who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War.

Dame Vera died last year at the age of 103.

Fundraising for the project is expected to begin on June 18 – the anniversary of her death.

Matt Warman (Joe Giddens/PA)

Conservative Sir David Amess (Southend West) led an adjournment debate in the House of Commons calling for the project to go ahead.

He received support from party colleagues and the DUP’s Jim Shannon (Strangford) in a Tuesday night session which marked the latest parliamentary push to promote the memorial.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Warman said it is “not normal practice” for central government to fund new memorials but he highlighted the work of organisations in delivering such monuments.

He added he could think of “few more fitting recipients” of support from such organisations than the project championed by Sir David.

The minister also noted Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is “as much as a fan” as Sir David of “the great Dame Vera” before concluding: “I wish (Sir David) and all those involved the deepest, best wishes in their efforts to raise funds for this commemoration to Dame Vera.

White Cliffs of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“It sounds like an ambitious and transformative proposal for the south coast, truly befitting Dame Vera.

“I look forward to that moment when her statue looks down from the White Cliffs.”

The memorial will be paid for by donations and public subscription.

The National Trust site in the North Downs is immortalised in one of her most famous songs, The White Cliffs Of Dover.

Dame Vera was also loved for hits including There’ll Always Be An England, I’ll Be Seeing You, Wishing and If Only I Had Wings.

Her best-known song, We’ll Meet Again, experienced a resurgence last year when the Queen referenced it in an address to the nation about the coronavirus lockdown.