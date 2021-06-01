Prime Minister took short break after wedding, No 10 confirms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Boris Johnson spent two days away from Downing Street after his secret wedding to fiancee Carrie Symonds, No 10 has confirmed, but has declined to detail the location.

However, a spokesman said on Tuesday that the Prime Minister “paid entirely” for the marriage following scrutiny of his finances.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds married in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday and plan to have a larger celebration next year, when Covid restrictions are likely to be relaxed.

The No 10 spokesman said: “The PM spent Sunday and Monday away but is now back working from Downing Street.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a short break after his private wedding on Saturday, Downing Street confirmed (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked where the newlyweds travelled, following suggestions that they were to visit the seaside, the spokesman said: “It is a personal matter so I won’t be getting into any further detail.”

Mr Johnson has faced sustained scrutiny over the funding of lavish renovations to his Downing Street flat after a Tory donor initially helped pay the bill.

“The Prime Minister paid entirely for the wedding,” the No 10 spokesman said.

The marriage, Mr Johnson’s third, came amid increasing concerns over the potential of the Indian variant of coronavirus to derail the plan to end all restrictions on June 21.

They married in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral (PA)

Asked if the Prime Minister was updated on Covid-19 statistics during his mini-break, the spokesman replied: “I haven’t spoken to the PM this morning but the whole of Government continues to monitor the latest scientific evidence and data, as we have done throughout the pandemic.”

Despite the wedding venue, the spokesman was unable to say whether the Prime Minister considers himself to be Roman Catholic.

“That’s not a question I’ve asked him,” the spokesman said.