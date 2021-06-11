Kate and US First Lady visit school to discuss early years learning

The Duchess of Cambridge and First Lady Jill Biden discussed the early years development of children during their first meeting as the G7 summit began.

The two women met for the first time at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle in the county of Cornwall where world leaders have gathered for their summit.

The duchess and the First Lady toured a classroom meeting some of the younger children at the school which teaches four to 11-year-olds.

They also brought carrots which were fed by the children to the school’s pet rabbits in the grounds of the Academy.

US First Lady Jill Biden (left) and the Duchess of Cambridge talk with children in the school’s reception class during a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, West Cornwall (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are taking part in their first G7 events, another milestone in their progression as senior royals.

Later William and Kate will join the Queen, Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at the G7 Leaders’ reception at the Eden Project on Friday evening.

Afterwards Charles, joined by his son the duke, will host a reception for the leaders and chief executive officers from some the world’s largest companies to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle the climate emergency.