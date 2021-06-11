‘Macron’s mixed veg’ on menu as Biden security teams tuck in to Cornish pasties

The security teams for President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and the US Marines have ordered dozens of pasties from a Cornish bakery to snack on during the G7.

The St Ives branch of Pengenna Pasties, a family-run business, has sold 65 pasties to the security teams and marines.

The branch has created specially designed G7-themed pasties for the event, with “G7” etched into the pastry.

It has renamed the pasties with nods to the G7 nation leaders, including Macron’s mixed veg, Boris’ Stilton, Merkel’s minted lamb and Biden’s Big-Un – a steak pasty.

G7 Pasty Menu in the window of Pengenna Pasties in St Ives during the G7 summit in Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

Graeme Parkhill, head baker and manager at the St Ives branch, said he decided to mark the event with the pasties as a way to bring a bit of fun to the event.

“I could be crying into my pint about the traffic queues but I wanted to do something positive for the event,” he told the PA news agency.

“The aim of this was to put a smile on people’s faces and that’s what it’s done. People have burst out laughing at the names.”

Mr Parkhill, 45, confirmed the pasties had been supplied to the security and US Marines.

“The president’s security detail ordered 25 Biden’s Big-Uns and two Macron’s mixed veg. Mrs Biden’s security had 10 pasties and the US Marines had 30,” he said.

Police officers queuing for breakfast outside Pengenna Pasties in St Ives during the G7 summit in Cornwall (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Mrs Biden’s team had three steak, three stilton, two lamb and mint and two cheese and two onion pasties. The marines had 30 steak pasties and also took 17 gingerbread men and 13 scones but no cream or jam.”

Mr Parkhill added that he believed the teams found out about the pasties after just googling pasties in the area of Cornwall.

“Mrs Biden’s security detail came down because they saw that Mr Biden’s security detail had ordered some – so they said, ‘Oh we’ll have some too’,” he said.

It is unclear if the president and the first lady have had the pasties themselves.