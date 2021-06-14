Tory MP ordered to apologise for bullying staff over IT issues

A Tory MP has been ordered to make a public apology in the House of Commons for bullying parliamentary committee staff.

Daniel Kawczynski acted in a “threatening and intimidating manner” towards the complainants after he was unable to join a committee hearing due to technical issues.

The incident occurred in April 2020, as Parliament was adapting to new remote working during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Independent Expert Panel (IEP), which determines appeals and sanctions in bullying cases, said Mr Kawczynski should apologise in the House.

Sir Stephen Irwin, chairman of the IEP, said: “We accept that the circumstances which arose on April 27 2020 were difficult.

“But they were difficult for everyone. Whilst we fully grasp that the life of an MP can be highly pressurised, these responsibilities and stresses do not justify a loss of courtesy, an exaggerated sense of importance or entitlement, or bullying.

“Our conclusion is that the determination of a requirement to make a public apology on the floor of the House is proper and proportionate.”