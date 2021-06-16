Mandatory Covid jabs for care home staff as same approach considered for NHS

Care home staff will be required to have coronavirus vaccinations “to protect residents” and making jabs compulsory for people in the NHS is also being considered.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the move on care homes in England despite the strong concerns expressed by sector leaders around the impact it could have on already-stretched staffing levels.

He told Parliament that “after careful consultation we’ve decided to take this proposal forward to protect residents”.

He said a consultation will be had on the same approach in the NHS “to save lives and protect patients from disease”.

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “The vast majority of staff in care homes are already vaccinated but not all, and we know that the vaccine not only protects you but protects those around you.

“Therefore we will be taking forward the measures to ensure the mandation as a condition of deployment for staff in care homes and we will consult on the same approach in the NHS in order to save lives and protect patients from disease.”

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has previously said doctors and care workers have a “professional responsibility” to protect their patients.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Hancock’s comments came after providers and representatives from the care sector attended a virtual meeting with officials from the Department of Health and Social Care.

The GMB union has claimed more than a third of carers would consider leaving their jobs due to compulsory vaccinations.

Dr Susan Hopkins, strategic response director for Covid-19 at Public Health England, said there are “pros and cons to any debate on mandatory vaccination”, with one possible downside being that “people may vote with their feet, and not want to have the vaccine, and therefore not work in a care home, and that could lead to staff supply issues in care homes”.

Before the official announcement, she told the Science and Technology Committee: “I will remain a little bit concerned that we will have shortages of care staff once the mandate has come in, but I’m sure that the vast majority of care workers do want to do the right thing and get vaccinated to protect the elderly under their care.”

Mike Padgham, chairman of the Independent Care Group (ICG) which represents care homes in Yorkshire, said recruitment was “always challenging” before the pandemic and “is becoming more critical now”.

He told the PA news agency the move could deter people from taking on a care home job, and see those already in work leave because of the decision, adding: “I think people will be put off”.

(PA Graphics)

There have been concerns that some parts of the country, such as London, have particularly low uptake of vaccines for care home staff.

NHS figures to June 6 show overall that 84% of staff in older adult care homes in England have had one dose of vaccine, and almost 69% have had both jabs.

But the data show that in Hackney, east London, for example, just 66.7% of staff in older adult care homes have had their first dose, with only 58.6% of staff in the borough having both doses.