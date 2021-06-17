Labour is a united party, Sir Keir Starmer insists

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his party is “united” as he launched a review of overhauling Labour’s policies to lay the groundwork for the 2024 manifesto.

The Labour leader has said the review aims to utilise the spirit of the British public’s response to the coronavirus crisis, with the party hoping to rebuild support after last month’s elections turmoil.

Following criticism that voters did not know what the party stood for, Labour’s “road map” will cover six areas, including better jobs, a green and digital future and improved public services.

Sir Keir Starmer (centre), Anneliese Dodds (right) and Peter Smith (left), head of testing and laboratories for Airbus, during a visit to the Airbus factory in Filton, Bristol (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sir Keir launched the project with a visit to Airbus in Bristol on Thursday, where he met workers who used test aircraft to fly in personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers during the pandemic.

The Labour leader and party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds hope to channel this sense of unity in their policy overhaul, which is called Stronger Together: A Better Future for Britain.

The review comes amid a tumultuous period for the party after a disastrous loss in the Hartlepool by-election was followed by a botched attempt to sack deputy Angela Rayner from her role as national campaign co-ordinator.

“We have got a very united party, we are all working with this policy review together,” Sir Keir told reporters.

“It’s incredible the amount of energy that’s already gone into it, the ideas are buzzing – this is a policy review that’s open to the party, to the movement.

“But more broadly than that, because what we want to do is build a better future for the whole of the country, and that means building on that principle of stronger together.”

He said the pandemic had shown the UK’s ability to “come together” and added: “So, harness that for an ambitious plan for the future and we can really, really make a difference.”