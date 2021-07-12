Monday, July 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Starmer criticises PM over delay in condemning booing of England taking knee

By Press Association
July 12 2021, 1.02pm Updated: July 12 2021, 1.14pm
England’s Mason Mount (left) and Declan Rice take the knee before a Euro 2020 group match at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s Mason Mount (left) and Declan Rice take the knee before a Euro 2020 group match at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of a failure of leadership after England players were subjected to “absolutely appalling” racist abuse in the wake of their Euro 2020 final defeat.

The Labour leader criticised the Prime Minister for having “sat back” and delayed issuing criticism of the booing of the national team for taking the knee against racism in the tournament.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier