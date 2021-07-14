Green Party co-leader Sian Berry to quit over trans rights differences

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry has announced she will not contest the party’s forthcoming leadership by-election.
The move comes just over a week after co-leader Jonathan Bartley announced he would be stepping down at the end of July, triggering an autumn leadership contest.
Ms Berry said on social media that she would remain in place during the leadership contest but would not be a candidate, citing issues over the party’s “mixed messages” on trans rights.
