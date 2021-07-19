Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Migrant crossings: Five times a new daily record was set

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 11.26pm
A man gestures as a group of people thought to be migrants make their way up the beach (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A man gestures as a group of people thought to be migrants make their way up the beach (Gareth Fuller/PA)

At least 430 migrants crossed to the UK on small boats on Monday – a new single-day record.

The PA news agency, which tracks and analyses numbers of crossings, has compiled a list of five days in the last two years when a new record was set.

– July 19, 2021: 430 people reach the UK

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
People though to be migrants are watched over by the RNLI (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dozens of people, including women and young children, were seen walking ashore after one beach landing on the Kent coast, while more arrived elsewhere.

Some raised their hands in celebration as they stood on the beach, while others sat down on the shingle shoreline amid 24C sunshine.

The Home Office said that overall at least 430 people arrived in various places after travelling aboard 14 boats.

– September 2, 2020: 416 people reach the UK

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A wave of boats departed France with hundreds of migrants making their way across the sunny and calm English Channel.

In the House of Commons Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced questions over the Government’s handling of the issue of small boat crossings.

– August 6, 2020: 235 people reach the UK

Migrants arrived in the UK aboard 17 boats in what was then the highest numbers on record.

In one incident, Border Force apprehended 15 people who had landed at Dungeness beach in Kent.

Migrant Channel crossing incidents
A Border Force patrol vessel and HMS Mersey on patrol in The Channel near Dungeness (PA)

– July 30, 2020: 202 people reach the UK

At least 202 migrants managed to cross to Britain in a surge of 20 boats on July 30.

The arrivals said they were from a diverse range of nationalities, including: Yemeni, Palestinian, Ertitrean, Chad, Egyptian, Sudanese, Kuwaiti, Iraqi, Iranian, Indian, and Mali.

– July 12, 2020: 180 people reach the UK

Brexit
Home Secretary Priti Patel during during a walkabout at the Port of Dover (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

On the day Priti Patel announced a “new operational approach” to dealing with small boat crossings, a record number of migrants made it to the UK.

At least 180 migrants were able to cross the English Channel to the UK, among more than 380 migrants who attempted the crossing, the rest being intercepted by French authorities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier