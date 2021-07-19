Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Bereaved families call for public inquiry into deaths of benefits claimants

By Press Association
July 20 2021, 12.09am
The Department for Work and Pensions (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Department for Work and Pensions (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The bereaved families of five benefits claimants are calling for a public inquiry into deaths and serious harm linked to the welfare system.

Relatives of Errol Graham, Jodey Whiting, Philippa Day, Kevin Dooley, and Clive Johnson are calling for the Government to launch an inquiry and establish an independent body to investigate future cases.

They have written to the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) saying the benefits system is harming those who most need its support and they “refuse to stand by and watch the same thing happen to other families”.

They say their loved ones died following “catastrophic failings” in the welfare system, and it is shocking that the DWP has not yet launched a public inquiry.

It is “hard to imagine a more serious concern for a department that exists to support people”, they add.

They say existing mistakes and structures must be scrutinised in depth, with families having been forced to seek answers individually and “resisted at every turn by the DWP”.

In the letter to Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, they write: “On behalf of those we have lost, we are doing all we can to find out how the state has failed to protect vulnerable people from death and serious harm.

“We are seeking answers about how these situations can be prevented from happening again and how the whole system can be made more humane and more transparent.

“Our question is whether you are doing the same?

Signatories of the letter include Alison Turner, the fiancee of 57-year-old Errol Graham’s son.

Mr Graham, who suffered from depression, starved to death in June 2018, eight months after his employment support allowance (ESA) was withdrawn.

Also backing the call is Joy Dove, the mother of 42-year-old Jodey Whiting, who died in February 2017 after her disability benefit was stopped when she did not attend a work capability assessment.

The families are working with Rethink Mental Illness, which has published a report as part of its Stop Benefits Deaths campaign.

It says the current process for investigating cases is “shrouded in secrecy with little to no public accountability”.

There have been 124 internal reviews started by the DWP into deaths and serious harm since July 2019, with 97 of these cases involving people who died.

The charity believes the true extent of harm is yet to be revealed.

It is urging members of the public who have been affected by a death or serious harm related to the benefit system to get in touch with their experience.

Mark Winstanley, chief executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said families’ pain has been compounded by the lack of accountability from the DWP and secrecy surrounding their investigations.

He said: “Bereaved families should not have to spend years campaigning for justice.

“We fear we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the number of people affected by this flawed system.

“If the DWP is going to restore faith in the system, it has urgent questions to answer. The government has both the responsibility and the opportunity to stop more families experiencing this trauma.”

A DWP spokeswoman said: “These are tragic cases and our sincere condolences are with the families.

“In the vast majority of cases, we deliver a supportive and compassionate service, and take any occasions where we have not extremely seriously – learning lessons and making changes to our system where necessary.

“To improve our services we established a Serious Case Panel in 2019 and we’ve also introduced a new holistic approach to help ensure that we make the right PIP and ESA decisions as early as possible and get people the right support more quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier