Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Social care reform ‘could boost economy by £20bn by helping disabled to work’

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 12.10am
A sign for disabled access (Philip Toscano/PA)
A sign for disabled access (Philip Toscano/PA)

Reforming the social care system could boost the UK economy by up to £20 billion a year by helping disabled people into work, charity research suggests.

Making social care more widely available would allow many disabled people to enter work, increase their hours or progress their careers, the disability charity Leonard Cheshire said.

Economic modelling for the charity by Frontier Economics found that this could generate between £6 billion and £20 billion for the economy.

Disabled people are three times more likely to be economically “inactive”, unemployed and not looking for a job, than the wider population, Leonard Cheshire said.

They also earn less and job-seekers are more likely to be unemployed.

Unmet caring and support, which could be provided through improved social care, could help to reduce each of these elements, the modelling assumes.

Some £6 billion could be generated if the wage gap between disabled and non-disabled workers was eradicated and by making unemployment rates among disabled people equivalent to the wider population, it says.

A disabled entrance door button (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A disabled entrance door button (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Based on reducing the level of economically “inactive” disabled people from about 43% to 30%, this could generate £20 billion a year to the economy, the modelling suggests.

Previous research by the Health Foundation has suggested that an additional £2-12.2 billion may be needed annually to bridge the social care funding gap.

Leonard Cheshire chief executive, Ruth Owen, said: “Economic arguments shouldn’t be the reason to reform social care, but as our research shows, they should no longer be a barrier.

“We want the Government to have serious conversations with disabled people about social care, so it can meet their needs and support their life aspirations.

“Social care isn’t just about getting up and washed, though this kind of support is vital.

“It’s also about people being able to see friends and family, being able to travel, have hobbies, have a job, or seek higher education.

“The current Government isn’t the first to kick the proverbial social care can down the road, but it needs to be the last.

“No more excuses, no more stalling, investing in care benefits everyone.”

The charity is calling on the public to support its Care for Equality campaign for urgent social care reform.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier