Wolf-whistle law and street safety tool among plans to help protect women

Home Secretary Priti Patel has indicated street harassment such as wolf-whistling could become a specific crime as part of plans to better protect women and girls in public, at home and on the internet.

The Government is due to release its strategy on tackling violence against women and girls later on Wednesday, with a raft of measures already announced aimed at increasing support for victims and survivors, reversing declines in conviction rates, and reducing attacks.

These include the creation of a new online tool called StreetSafe – which will allow users to pinpoint public areas where they have felt unsafe and say why – as well as a dedicated police officer in charge of tackling violence against females.

Ms Patel also signalled her intention to take action on street harassment.

A vigil for Sarah Everard on Clapham Common, after the 33-year-old was murdered by off-duty policeman Wayne Couzens (Victoria Jones/PA)

The strategy was based on 180,000 responses to the Government’s call for evidence from members of the public, with the vast majority of those coming in a two-week period following the murder of Sarah Everard near Clapham Common.

Marketing executive Ms Everard, 33, was kidnapped, raped and killed by off-duty Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens in March as she walked home, and prompted a widespread outpouring of grief and demonstrations over concern for women’s safety.

Ms Patel said: “The safety of women and girls across the country, wherever they are, is an absolute priority for me.

“It is unacceptable that women and girls are still subject to harassment, abuse, and violence, and I do not accept that violence against women and girls is inevitable.

“I am determined to give the police the powers they need to crack down on perpetrators and carry out their duties to protect the public whilst providing victims with the care and support they deserve.

Home Secretary Priti Patel will announce the full strategy tackling violence against women and girls later on Wednesday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“This strategy, shaped by the responses of those who bravely came forward and shared their stories and experiences, will deliver real and lasting change.”

Writing in the Times, amid apparent plans to tackle wolf-whistling, the Home Secretary added: “We are taking action on street harassment.

“I am committed to ensuring not only that the laws are there, but that they work in practice and women and girls are confident their concerns will be taken seriously. It is important that the police enforce the law and give women the confidence that if they report an incident, it will be dealt with.”

The strategy proposes a new national policing lead to ensure best practice among forces and improve the response times to such crimes.

Further pledges include a commitment to appoint two new so-called “Violence Against Women and Girls Transport Champions”, which the Government said will “drive forward positive change and tackle the problems faced by female passengers on public transport”.

And it seeks to criminalise so-called virginity testing, described by MPs as a “medieval” practice.

Sarah Everard, 33, was murdered by Wayne Couzens as she walked home in March (Family handout/PA)

Further pledges include the Ministry of Justice commissioning a 24/7 rape and sexual assault helpline, while the Department for Education will work with the Office for Students to tackle sexual harassment and abuse in higher education, the Government said.

The review is published against a backdrop of dismal conviction rates for rape, despite the number of reported incidents on the rise.

And the Everyone’s Invited website also highlighted allegations of a “rape culture” in education settings.

Shadow home office minister Jess Phillips, said: “The services and support required to end violence against women and girls cannot run on warm words alone. How are we in a situation where we have better protections for statues than for women?

“Labour has set out a wealth of proposals to tackle violence against women and girls, but the Tories are dragging their feet. The Government should step up to the plate and take action rather than more warm words.”