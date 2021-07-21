Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Starmer in self-isolation after one of his children contracts Covid-19

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 4.23pm Updated: July 21 2021, 4.27pm
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (House of Commons/PA)
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has entered self-isolation after one of his children tested positive for coronavirus around the time he was in the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Labour leader tested negative on Wednesday morning ahead of his appearance in Parliament where he grilled Boris Johnson over his isolation policy.

It will be the fourth time Sir Keir has had to enter quarantine since the pandemic began and will force him to alter plans to launch his “safer communities” campaign on Thursday.

Sir Keir said: “This lunchtime, one of my children tested positive for Covid.

“I know it’s my responsibility to follow the rules – my family and I are now self-isolating.”

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: “Keir was already doing daily tests and tested negative this morning. He will continue to take daily tests.”

Just after midday, Sir Keir accused the Prime Minister of ushering in a “summer of chaos”, criticising the confusion caused by his policy for self-isolation as Covid-19 cases soar.

Mr Johnson responded virtually via a screen in the Commons while in isolation at his country retreat, Chequers, following contact with Covid-positive Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Sir Keir’s statement announcing that it is his “responsibility to follow the rules” will doubtless be contrasted with the Prime Minister’s own approach over the weekend.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions as Boris Johnson appears via video-link from isolation at Chequers. (House of Commons/PA)

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak initially tried to get around quarantine after being contacted by NHS Test and Trace by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme.

But they were forced to back down on the plans and enter isolation amid widespread public anger that they would be free while tens of thousands of people are forced to miss work or school over coronavirus contacts.

Addressing the television screen in the Commons chamber on Wednesday, Sir Keir accused Mr Johnson of having tried to “dodge” quarantine.

The Labour leader had been due to head to Wolverhampton on Thursday as part of a drive to win back support from voters.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier