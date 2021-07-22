Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / UK politics

Rees-Mogg faces claims of ‘casual racism’ following ‘Yellow Peril’ comment

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 1.50pm
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg has apologised after being accused of using an “extremely offensive racist term” in the House of Commons.

The Commons Leader used the phrase “Yellow Peril” in response to a question from an MP.

The term is considered a racist and derogatory metaphor for a perceived threat from East Asian people to the West.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he did not know that what he had said that was racist and added his use of the term was “out of ignorance”.

Conservative Damien Moore (Southport) had said people in his constituency felt “under attack from the vindictive policies of Labour-controlled Sefton Council” for trying to “impose a cycle network”.

In reply, Mr Rees-Mogg said: “I hear gossip that (Mr Moore) is actually working in collaboration, and whisper it quietly, with the Liberal Democrats in his area against these schemes, which I think shows how completely lunatic they must be to have created an alliance between him and the Yellow Peril.”

Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire called on him to apologise.

Raising a point of order, the Labour MP said: “Unfortunately, and I hope that the Leader is doing this unintentionally, the Leader made use of an extremely offensive racist term, I find it really difficult to understand but I am sure it may be possible that he was not aware that it was, in relation to the Liberal Democrats.

“It would be really helpful if the Leader could reconsider his words.

“He has spoken powerfully and correctly over the last few months about the scourge of racism and his commitment to ending it.”

She added: “This use of casual racist phrases, however unintentional, does have an impact.

“It has a corrosive impact on the fight against racism which I know he shares as an aim.”

Mr Rees-Mogg replied: “If I have used a term that is offensive I apologise profoundly.

“I had absolutely no intention of using a term that was offensive.

“I don’t actually know what term I used that was offensive, so if out of ignorance I have, I apologise.”

