PM tries to shift focus onto crime after Priti Patel rebuke and ‘pingdemic’ row

Boris Johnson will seek to shift the focus on to tackling crime when he re-emerges from isolation to counter criticism over the “pingdemic” and police anger at Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The Prime Minister is expected to unveil his new “beating crime plan” on Tuesday after leaving quarantine at his Chequers country retreat over a coronavirus contact.

As he began his third year in No 10, Mr Johnson has vowed to ensure that every victim of crime has “a named officer to call – someone who is immediately on your side”.