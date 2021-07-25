Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Microchip-maker sale to China bigger UK threat than Huawei – ex-cyber boss

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 3.57am
The sale of a Welsh microchip manufacturer to a Chinese-backed company presents a greater threat to Britain’s interests than Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network, according to the UK’s former cyber security chief (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The sale of a Welsh microchip manufacturer to a Chinese-backed company poses a greater threat to Britain’s interests than Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network, according to the UK’s former cyber security chief.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked National Security Adviser Sir Stephen Lovegrove to examine the purchase of Newport Wafer Fab by Chinese-owned Nexperia for a reported £63 million, with MPs calling on ministers to urgently intervene.

Ciaran Martin, who was chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) until August, said the future of microchip supply was a “first order strategic issue” for the country.

Mr Martin was in charge of NCSC when it changed its security assessment of equipment made by Huawei last year, ultimately excluding the firm from the UK’s 5G rollout on security grounds.

He told the Telegraph: “Huawei in the periphery of 5G only really mattered because the Trump administration became obsessed with it for reasons they never convincingly set out.

“By contrast the future of semiconductor supply is a first order strategic issue. It goes to the heart of how we should be dealing with China.”

It comes after the influential Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) said the UK’s “sovereignty should not be for sale” as they called for tougher action to prevent strategically important companies being sold overseas.

The cross-party report earlier this month called for the takeover of Newport Wafer Fab to be formally called in for review, with the Government imposing “appropriate mitigation measures”.

Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat said at the time: “Our fiercest competitors, notably China, have a track record of using foreign investments to gain access to important technologies and information.

“We’ve witnessed too many of our country’s brilliant tech firms disappear abroad with potentially significant economic and foreign policy implications.”

