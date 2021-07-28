Councillors in Newmarket pass no confidence vote in Matt Hancock

Councillors in the racing town of Newmarket have passed a vote of no confidence in their local MP, former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mayor of Newmarket Michael Jefferys, who is a member of the Labour Party, used his casting vote to pass the motion at a meeting of Newmarket Town Council this week, with five voting for, five against and four abstentions.

The passed resolution states that West Suffolk MP Mr Hancock has “neglected the best interests of his constituents” and, as health secretary, “demonstrated hypocrisy and hubris in the pursuit of his own interests”.

The Conservative MP resigned from the Cabinet last month after footage was published of him kissing an aide in his departmental office, in breach of coronavirus rules.

Mr Jefferys said he has been “dismayed” at Mr Hancock’s performance as an MP and as health secretary, adding: “For someone in such a responsible position to then behave in the way that he has is for me the last straw.”

West Suffolk Conservative Association said after Mr Hancock’s resignation that it had received a “heartfelt apology” from him, and formally backed him to continue representing the constituency.

A spokesman for the association said in a statement on Wednesday: “Even the Labour/Independent-controlled local town council couldn’t find a majority against Matt Hancock.

“We are very grateful for the strong local support Matt is receiving.”