Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 31st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Starmer: Bringing forward quarantine exemption date will make ‘huge difference’

By Press Association
July 30 2021, 1.43pm
Sir Keir Starmer said a change to the quarantine rules for the fully vaccinated could help bring ‘stability’ (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer said a change to the quarantine rules for the fully vaccinated could help bring ‘stability’ (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Bringing forward the self-isolation exemption date for the fully vaccinated would make a “huge difference” to businesses and holidaymakers, the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer has issued a “challenge” to Boris Johnson to follow Labour’s lead in Wales after First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed August 7 as the day when double-jabbed adults can escape isolation if they come into contact with a positive coronavirus case.

Scotland is also expected to remove the need for fully vaccinated people to isolate on August 9, but the Prime Minister has insisted England is “nailed on” to make the same move from August 16.

Sir Keir is calling on Mr Johnson to reconsider, arguing that accelerating the change by nine days in England could save “hundreds of thousands” of working days.

It comes after the number of people being told to self-isolate reached another record high on Thursday, with almost 700,000 alerts sent to Covid app users in England and Wales, in what is being dubbed the “pingdemic”.

Speaking to broadcasters, Sir Keir, who is currently self-isolating after his son tested positive for Covid-19, said: “There is a huge difference between these dates.

“In that nine-day difference, there are hundreds of thousands of working days that will not be lost.

“There are businesses that won’t have the chaos they are facing at the moment.

“And of course lots of people who are planning to go on holiday will have the peace of mind that they can actually go on their holiday so they don’t have it interrupted by isolating.”

MPs in Westminster and business leaders earlier this month urged the Prime Minister to bring forward the date to ease isolation restrictions after a rise in Covid cases led to a surge in people being “pinged” by the app, which caused disruption to several sectors.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to bring forward the date for self-isolation exemptions for the double jabbed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to bring forward the date for self-isolation exemptions for the double jabbed (Tolga Akmen/PA)

The Government has responded by rolling out exemptions for workers it deems to be employed in critical industries, such as those in the food sector, along with transport, waste collection and defence staff.

Daily negative test results can instead enable such workers who have been alerted by the NHS Covid-19 app or called by NHS Test and Trace as coronavirus contacts to continue working.

Downing Street said some 260 testing sites for critical workers are open, while 800 more are “in the process” of being set up for support workers in critical industries.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said on Thursday: “Following them, we will then establish the remaining 1,200 over the coming days.”

Opposition leader Sir Keir, however, was critical of the Government’s insistence in keeping with its August 16 date for easing domestic quarantine measures for the rest of the population, arguing ministers had “never really explained the logic” behind their chosen date.

“Welsh Labour has obviously taken the lead on this and said in clear terms that if you’re double vaccinated, you don’t need to self-isolate from August 7,” he added.

“And I’m challenging the Government: we should do the same and allow some order to come back into our lives, allow some stability for holidays and for businesses.

“There is too much chaos, there isn’t a satisfactory answer from the Government as to why they are clinging on to the date of August 16 – Welsh Labour is showing the way, we should follow them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier