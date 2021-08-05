Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Call for ‘national flagship’ to be based in Portsmouth

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 10.40am
The planned new ‘national flagship’ should be based in Portsmouth, the leader of the city council has said (10 Downing Street/PA)
The planned new ‘national flagship’ should be based in Portsmouth, the leader of the city council has said (10 Downing Street/PA)

A call has been made for the planned new “national flagship” to be based in Portsmouth, next to the Royal Navy’s flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth.

The leader of Portsmouth City Council, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling for the successor for the Royal Yacht Britannia to be moored in the Hampshire city.

The Liberal Democrat said in his letter that Portsmouth Naval Base would be the best home for the vessel as it is closest to London and home to the Royal Navy and most of its fleet, including the aircraft carriers.

BRITANNIA filer
The Royal Yacht Britannia was based in Portsmouth (PA)

Mr Vernon-Jackson wrote: “The previous ship to perform this, and other duties, was HMS Britannia, which was based in Portsmouth for the whole of her career.

“Portsmouth is the home of the Royal Navy and this new ship will be a naval ship.

“The majority of the surface fleet is based in Portsmouth, including the flagship of the Royal Navy, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

“My understanding is that this new ship will be used by ministers, members of the royal family and leading industrialists to showcase the UK around the world.

“Of all the three naval bases in the UK, Portsmouth is the closest to London and therefore allows easier access for the people who will be using this new ship.

“For all of these reasons I am asking for an early decision to be taken that the new ship should follow in the footsteps of HMS Britannia and be home ported in HM Naval Base, Portsmouth.”

Ben Wallace comments
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the ‘floating embassy’ could cost up to £250m (Leon Neal/PA)

Last month, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed that the “floating embassy” could cost up to £250 million with the aim of it being completed as soon as 2024.

Labour has criticised the project for its “absolutely staggering” costs and said the money should be spent on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour.

The vessel will be the first national flagship since Britannia, which was decommissioned in 1997, but it will be a ship rather than a luxury yacht and is aimed at boosting the Prime Minister’s post-Brexit vision of the UK as a global trading nation.

The ship will be crewed by the Royal Navy and is expected to be in service for around 30 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier