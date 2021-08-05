Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Starmer to relaunch leadership as he urges members to ‘get real’ about rows

By Press Association
August 5 2021, 9.37pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on members to ‘get real’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on members to ‘get real’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer is planning to relaunch his leadership of Labour in the autumn in a bid to prove the party is a credible option for voters at the next election.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sir Keir said he would “turn the Labour Party inside out” to show it was serious about winning power and said members had to “get real” about damaging internal rows.

And he told the newspaper he had one goal: “To win the next election.”

Sir Keir’s leadership has been questioned by some on the left of the party since he took over from Jeremy Corbyn in April last year.

Factional disputes within the Labour Party have often been blamed for distracting from the task of opposing the Conservatives and have prompted multiple calls for unity.

But Sir Keir told the Financial Times: “We have to turn the Labour Party inside out and that’s what we’ve been doing for the last 18 months.”

He added: “Too many of our members and supporters think winning an internal argument in the Labour party is changing the world – it isn’t. We’ve got to get real.”

He said the party should be “very proud” of what was achieved under former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

He said: “We have to be proud of that record in government and not be arm’s length or distant about it.”

Labour has lost the last four general elections and the 2019 result under Mr Corbyn was the party’s worst since 1935.

Fortunes appeared no better when the Tories took the former Labour heartland of Hartlepool in a by-election in May.

But supporters have been buoyed by the victory of Kim Leadbeater in Batley and Spen, in Yorkshire, in July.

Sir Keir told the Financial Times: “Under our current system if you want a Labour government you have to vote Labour.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier