Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Dominic Raab acted within rules over France visit – Government

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 1.40am
The FCDO says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab did not doge quarantine rules after a recent visit to France (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
The FCDO says Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab did not doge quarantine rules after a recent visit to France (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

The Government has dismissed criticism of Dominic Raab in a newspaper report which turned the spotlight on the Foreign Secretary for allegedly avoiding quarantine rules.

The Sunday Mirror says Mr Raab dodged the Government’s travel stipulations by not going into quarantine after a visit to France late last month.

France is on the UK’s amber-plus list. While rules covering quarantining after visiting France have now been relaxed, at the time of Mr Raab’s visit the Government advice said people arriving from the country had to quarantine for 10 days.

However, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has responded to the Sunday Mirror’s report by saying Mr Raab acted within the rules.

Government ministers are exempt from quarantine on account of conducting essential state business for the UK outside of the country. The exemptions cover both red list and non-red list countries.

“The Foreign Secretary travels on diplomatic business within the rules,” an FCDO spokesman said in a statement.

“It is his job to pursue the UK’s interests abroad, including on security, trade, and international development.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier