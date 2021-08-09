Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Downing Street seeks to quell reports of rift with Chancellor

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 2.17pm
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak leaving 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak leaving 10 Downing Street (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Downing Street has sought to quell reports of a damaging rift between Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson continued to have full confidence in his neighbour in No 11.

However one Cabinet minister acknowledged that there was a degree of “creative tension” between the two most important figures at the top of the Government.

It followed reports at the weekend that Mr Johnson had threatened to demote Mr Sunak to health secretary in a Cabinet reshuffle.

According to The Sunday Times, a furious Prime Minister went “tonto” after a letter from the Chancellor calling for travel restrictions to be lifted was leaked to the press.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman refused to be drawn directly on Mr Johnson’s reported comments, said to have been made in an “open meeting”.

“I am not going to get into internal meetings,” the spokesman said.

He insisted however that there were no plans for a reshuffle and that the two men were working “in lockstep”.

“The Prime Minister and the Chancellor have always enjoyed a close and effective working relationship, and will continue to do so,” the spokesman said.

“I think you can see, particularly during the pandemic, they have worked closely together.

“They have been in lockstep throughout this incredibly challenging period for the country.

“There no plans for any reshuffle.”

The reports come as the Government prepares for the autumn spending review, with Mr Sunak thought to be more focused than Mr Johnson on rebuilding the public finances following the pandemic.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that, while the two men generally got on well together, disagreements between No 10 and No 11 were inevitable at times.

“There are always disagreements.

“There was always going to be a slight creative tension perhaps between No 10 and No 11,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“I can’t remember a time in the last 30 years when there hasn’t been a debate, conversations, between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

“I happen to think that this Prime Minister and this Chancellor are working very closely together.

“They are as cohesive as any relationship of that kind that I have seen.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier UK politics team

More from The Courier