Scotland leads the charge in electric cars

Scotland is streets ahead of many parts of the UK for charging an electric car, figures show.

Department for Transport data shows that per 100,000 people, there are more charging points north of the border than anywhere outside London.

The best performing regions are London with 49 charging points per 100,000, outer London (36), Scotland (32), and the north east of England (28).

Scotland has 1,743 devices in total, beaten only by London with 4,360, the south east of England (1,966) and outer London (1,909).

Glasgow tops the rankings north of the border, with 140 charging points.

But the Highlands is ahead of most of Scotland’s major cities with 125 devices.

Rounding out the top five are South Lanarkshire with 120, Edinburgh (112) and Dundee (101).

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has written to local authorities urging them to take advantage of £5 million in funding available to help build up charging infrastructure.

He said: “Your postcode should play no part in how easy it is to use an electric car, and I’m determined electric vehicles become the new normal for drivers.

“It’s good news there are now more charging locations than petrol stations, but the clear gaps in provision are disappointing. I urge local councils across Scotland to take advantage of all the Government support on offer to help ensure drivers in their area don’t miss out.

“To help increase the provision of charging locations, the Government is offering grants for the installation of charge points on the street, in work and at home.

“We are also offering grants to lower the upfront cost of these cars so everyone is able to experience the benefits.”