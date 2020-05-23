Family of death crash teenager pay tribute to the ‘perfect person’

The family of a teenager who died following a crash in Fife have said he was the “perfect person”.

Joshua Kerr, 18, was on foot at Little Balquhomrie Farm near Glenrothes, when the crash happened on Friday morning.

The emergency services attended at around 11.10am and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “His mum, dad, little brother and anyone that ever knew Josh will never forget him.

“He was the perfect person and we will forever love him.”

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with his death and is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Inspector John Easton, of the Major Investigation Team said: “This was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

“We are keen to talk to anyone who may be able to help with our investigation.

“Anyone with information that could help us is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1237 of Friday, 22 May or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”