Victim named after shooting leaves one dead

Police have named a man who was the victim of a shooting in North Ayrshire.

Paul Cairns, 42, died at the scene of the gun attack in Nithsdale Road, Ardrossan.

Police said that a gunman entered the house at around 4.50pm on Sunday.

Two people were inside the home when he fired, leaving Mr Cairns fatally injured.

A 42-year-old man was later arrested in Dirrans Terrace, Kilwinning, in connection with the shooting.

Chief Inspector Brian Shaw said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Paul Cairns at this very difficult time, and they ask to be left alone to come to terms with what has happened.

“It would appear to have been a targeted attack and I would like to reassure the community that we do not believe that there is an ongoing to risk to the public.

“Additional officers have been deployed to the area and high visibility patrols will continue to provide further reassurance in the community.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this death are ongoing and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have information that would help our investigation or who may have seen anything before or after the incident.”