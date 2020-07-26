Man left with ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries after Edinburgh attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been left with “potentially life-changing injuries” after being attacked in Edinburgh.

The 29-year-old was approached by three men on Drum Street in the Gilmerton area of the city between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday when he was assaulted.

The victim is being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police have launched a witness appeal to establish the circumstances of the attack and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

One of the attackers is described as being in his 30s, 6ft with a muscular build and short dark hair.

He is said to have been wearing a white top, dark trousers and dark shoes.

The three men, police say, made off in the direction of Newtoft Street.

Detective constable Dale Miles said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack, which has left the victim with serious and potentially life-changing injuries.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and saw anything suspicious to come forward.”

Members of the public with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number 4764 of July 25 or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.