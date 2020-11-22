Man who died after being struck by cars on M8 identified

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man who died after being hit by multiple cars while walking on the M8 has been identified by police.

Officers were called to the motorway near Baillieston in Glasgow at 8.45pm on Thursday after reports someone was walking along the road.

The man, who has now been identified only as a 43-year-old from the west of Scotland, died at the scene.

Fatal crash on M8 near #Baillieston – update Officers have now identified the man involved in the crash which happened on the M8 on Thursday evening and have informed his family. Enquiries continue into the incident. Read the full update at: https://t.co/weNQElq2fp pic.twitter.com/rpeZk2xQxG — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) November 22, 2020

Officers launched an appeal to discover his identity and his family has now been informed.

Police are still appealing for the driver of a red lorry to come forward, who they believe may have information on the circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: “We have now identified the man involved in this crash and informed his family.

“Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time, along with those involved in this crash.

“I would like to thank those witnesses who have assisted with our inquiries so far and ask anyone who has yet to speak to officers and pass on relevant information to do this as soon as possible.”

He added: “I am particularly looking to speak with the driver of a red articulated HGV who we understand was travelling westbound on the M8 at the time of the collision and could have information to help the investigation.

“Anyone with information should report this to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3302 of 19 November.”

The road was closed for almost 18 hours after the incident to allow collision investigators to do their work.