Two women threatened during ‘targeted’ raid by three masked men on home

Two women were threatened as three men wearing disposable face masks broke into a home in South Lanarkshire.
Police believe the robbery in Glebe Hollow, Bothwell, at 5.30pm on Saturday was targeted.
The gang threatened the women, aged 49 and 59, within the property and stole a three-figure sum of money before leaving in a grey or silver Audi A3 saloon.
Detective Constable Ruth Whyte said: “The occupants of the house are understandably shaken but were not seriously injured during the incident.
“We have carried out door-to-door and CCTV inquiries and are now appealing for the public’s help.
“I would ask anyone who knows anything about this incident, saw a vehicle matching the description or people acting suspiciously around the area to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting the reference number 2902 of 21 November 2020 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe