Man charged in connection with death of two-year-old

by Press Association
November 22 2020, 7.53pm
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a two-year-old in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to home in Muirhouse at around 9.30am on Saturday.

The toddler died at the scene shortly after.

Police confirmed that a 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective chief inspector Lynn McFall said: “I’d like to thank the local people in the Muirhouse community for their help during this inquiry.

“This was an isolated incident.”

