Scotland’s climate plan is ‘good, but could do better’

The Scottish government has been told their response to climate change is “good, but could still do better” by a climate emergency group.

The report from the Climate Emergency Response Group (CERG) said their had been positive progress, with action on most of CERG’s proposals, since the First Minister announced a climate emergency in Spring 2019.

The report noted that while it was fair to expect some delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been a number of new opportunities to accelerate action as part of a “green recovery” that have been missed.

The CERG report made 20 proposals for action. They rated the Scottish government’s reaction to the proposals, with 33% having a green rating, 57% with an amber rating, and 10% scoring a red rating.

The group has called on the Scottish government to use its Climate Change Plan update and budget, expected in the next few months, to improve these ratings and makes recommendations on how this could be done.

David Reay, professor of Carbon Management at the University of Edinburgh, said: “The Scottish Government’s commitments on green jobs and skills are hugely welcome.

“With money so very tight and so many livelihoods at risk this is exactly the time to super-charge investment in the creation of green jobs, and in the low carbon training and skills they require.

“These proposals are ‘shovel ready’ and can create jobs, starting today, all over Scotland.”

Fabrice Leveque, head of policy at WWF Scotland said: “We welcome the steps the Scottish Government has taken to tackle the climate emergency, but more needs to be done.

“Nature can provide vital solutions and so it’s important that we start to reform our food system and protect our carbon rich habitats.

“A year out from crucial UN climate talks, the forthcoming Climate Change Plan is an opportunity for Scotland to show global leadership by producing a clear plan of action.”