Gun fired at car in ‘targeted’ shooting

A gun has been fired at a car in North Lanarkshire in an incident police are treating as a targeted shooting.

Detectives said a red Seat Leon car was shot at in Marnoch Drive, Coatbridge, at about 4.05pm on Saturday.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured and police said inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is believed a silver car, possibly an estate, was also involved in the shooting.

Police in Lanarkshire are appealing for information following a shooting in Coatbridge. The incident happened around 4.05pm on Saturday, 21 November, 2020 when a firearm was discharged at a red Seat Leon car on Marnoch Drive. More info: https://t.co/DqRwy5vUjr pic.twitter.com/lymVsZyvGo — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) November 23, 2020

Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon, of Lanarkshire CID, said: “We are appealing to members of the public who may have any information surrounding this incident, which we believe to be targeted.

“The shooting took place on a busy road at a time where there may have been other road users or pedestrians.

“If you noticed any vehicles matching this description driving erratically around Marnoch Drive or the surrounding areas, please get in touch.”

He added: “I would also urge if you have any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation that you contact police.

“There is an increased police presence in the area and I would like to reassure members of the community that there is no threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2368 of Saturday November, 21, 2020 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.