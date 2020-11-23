Man charged with assault and driving offences after death of two-year-old boy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with a series of offences after the death of a two-year-old boy in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a home in Muirhouse at about 9.30am on Saturday.

The toddler died at the scene shortly after.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death.

Lucasz Czapla appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, when he faced a charge of assault.

He was also charged with driving over the alcohol limit, dangerous driving and failing to stop a vehicle.

Czapla made no plea and was remanded in custody.