Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in Scotland

Here are the latest weekly rates of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in Scotland.

The figures, for the seven days to November 20, are based on tests carried out in NHS laboratories and by commercial partners.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and understates the true number of cases.

Rates have fallen in 19 of the 32 local authority areas.

The biggest drop is in East Dunbartonshire, down from 224.6 cases per 100,000 people to 151.9; followed by Glasgow, down from 279.6 to 221.0; and West Dunbartonshire, down from 182.2 to 136.1.

Clackmannanshire has recorded the biggest rise, up from 104.8 to 149.4.

Renfrewshire has the highest rate in Scotland, up from 244.6 to 252.9.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on data published by Public Health Scotland.

From left, it reads: Name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to November 20; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 20; the rate of new cases in the seven days to November 13, and the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13.

Renfrewshire, 252.9, (453), 244.6, (438)

North Lanarkshire, 234.9, (802), 239.3, (817)

South Lanarkshire, 224.6, (720), 232.4, (745)

Glasgow City, 221.0, (1399), 279.6, (1770)

East Renfrewshire, 197.8, (189), 197.8, (189)

Stirling, 193.2, (182), 168.8, (159)

West Lothian, 185.7, (340), 160.6, (294)

East Dunbartonshire, 151.9, (165), 224.6, (244)

Clackmannanshire, 149.4, (77), 104.8, (54)

East Ayrshire, 143.4, (175), 172.9, (211)

West Dunbartonshire, 136.1, (121), 182.2, (162)

South Ayrshire, 135.0, (152), 159.0, (179)

North Ayrshire, 125.4, (169), 140.3, (189)

Perth & Kinross, 116.5, (177), 88.8, (135)

Fife, 110.0, (411), 145.6, (544)

Dundee City, 105.8, (158), 140.0, (209)

Midlothian, 98.4, (91), 60.6, (56)

City of Edinburgh, 90.1, (473), 87.2, (458)

Inverclyde, 86.1, (67), 101.5, (79)

Angus, 85.2, (99), 86.1, (100)

Falkirk, 82.7, (133), 88.3, (142)

Scottish Borders, 68.4, (79), 60.6, (70)

Aberdeenshire, 63.9, (167), 55.1, (144)

Aberdeen City, 52.9, (121), 55.5, (127)

East Lothian, 49.5, (53), 65.4, (70)

Argyll & Bute, 33.8, (29), 31.4, (27)

Dumfries & Galloway, 32.2, (48), 51.1, (76)

Highland, 19.1, (45), 20.4, (48)

Moray, 18.8, (18), 33.4, (32)

Orkney Islands, 4.5, (1), 4.5, (1)

Shetland Islands, 4.4, (1), 0.0, (0)

Na h-Eileanan Siar, 0.0, (0), 22.5, (6)