Cat found dumped in wheelie bin seeks new owner

A new home is being sought for a Persian cat found dumped in a wheelie bin.

The Scottish SPCA is now seeking an owner for Lucy, a 16-year-old feline who was abandoned in a bin in September.

The Aberdeenshire branch of the charity has been caring for Lucy after she arrived in poor condition with extremely matted fur.

Lucy was given a jumper to keep her warm after her fur was shaved off (Scottish SPCA/PA)

The Scottish SPCA had to shave her due to the extent of her matting.

She also needed most of her teeth removed due to the severity of her dental disease but is now on the road to recovery.

Centre manager Louise Griese said: “We would love to find Lucy the forever home she deserves.

“Understandably because she was found abandoned, and in such a bad way when she came to us, she was unsure about human interaction.

“Since realising we are here to help her she is a much more confident cat and has settled completely.”

She added: “She came into our care malnourished and after having to shave her she was even tinier.

“She wore a cosy jumper to keep her warm enough and we fattened her up with tasty morsels.

“Her lovely fur is beginning to grow back and is soft and fluffy.”

Ms Griese outlined what Lucky will need in her new home.

She said: “We are looking for an experienced owner for Lucy who is aware of the time and care needed to maintain her coat so it can grow to its former glory.

“She will need regular grooming to keep her looking her best.

“We feel Lucy would be happiest in a quiet adult-only household where she is the only pet so she can have all the fuss and attention to herself.

“She would also be best as an indoor cat.”

If you think you could be Lucy’s new owner, please apply via the Scottish SPCA’s website at scottishspca.org/rehome-a-pet/4390-lucy