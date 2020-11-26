Monday, December 21st 2020 Show Links
Man charged with murdering two-year-old boy

by Press Association
November 26 2020, 4.43pm Updated: November 26 2020, 5.46pm
Julius Czapla died on Saturday in Muirhouse (Police Scotland/PA)

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a two-year-old boy in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to a home in Muirhouse at around 9.30am on Saturday.

The toddler, who has been named as Julius Czapla, died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Lucasz Czapla appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at the court again on Thursday where he was charged with murder.

Czapla, 40, made no plea and was again remanded in custody.